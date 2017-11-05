TRACKING: Warmer temperatures

Our relatively quiet stretch of weather is going to continue for the next several days. As we head into tonight, we'll have a mainly clear sky with lows temperatures dropping to the upper 20s. The wind will stay light and variable.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, and mild. There will likely be some high clouds by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Monday will be the warmest day out of the next 7. We will have a lot of sunshine, with a breezy southwest wind 10-20 mph and highs in the lower to middle 60s. These will be near record highs once again.

A cold front moves in Tuesday, and brings in cooler temperatures for the remainder of the work week. There may be some light rain late Wednesday night into early Thursday, otherwise we remain dry.

