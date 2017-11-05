TRACKING: Warm and breezy start to the work week

Another breezy and warm day is in store for the KWWL viewing area today. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph, gusting higher for much of the day. That will help to push our highs into the low to mid 60s! Record highs are in the mid 60s to around 70, so we will be getting close! Strong winds continue tonight, but will start to turn to the northwest by morning as a cold front tracks in. That may be just enough to squeeze out a few stray showers, although most of us will only have clouds tracking through.

We won't be as warm tomorrow due to northwest winds, but we will remain a good 15 degrees above normal. We cool into the 40s for Wednesday. Our best chance of rain tracks through Wednesday night and may linger into Thursday morning. A few snow showers may mix in, but amounts remain light. Highs will stay in the mid 40s for the end of the week and into the weekend with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Temperatures are forecast to remain above average into early next month.

