TRACKING: Very windy with few showers, isolated storms

A strong storm system continues to track through the region today bringing a warm and windy day to the KWWL viewing area. Strong south winds will gust to 40 mph this morning and may exceed 50 mph at times this afternoon, especially along and north of Highway 20. A few showers may track through, and you could even hear some thunder off and on. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s today but may start to fall this afternoon. It will depend on when a cold front begins to track through. When winds turn to the west, temperatures will start to fall.

Winds remain strong tonight through Wednesday as temperatures drop below normal. We may have a few flurries track through tonight into Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s with highs only about ten degrees higher for Tuesday. Winds continue to gust to 40 mph through Tuesday and may continue to gust to 30 mph through Wednesday. Highs will drop into the 20s for the rest of the week with lows in the teens. A few snow showers will track through on Friday... we may see some minor accumulations (most less than an inch).

