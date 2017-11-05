TRACKING: Very cold temperatures

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Track storms right down to your street with KWWL.com's interactive radar and storm tracking tools.

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Cold, cold, cold. That's going to be the weather story over the next week to week and a half across eastern Iowa. Tonight, there will be some clouds, especially across southern portions of Iowa, with the northern portions clearing out. Temperatures will dip from 0° south to -10°. The wind lightens up out of the NW 5-10 mph, but will still create wind chills -10 to -25°. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect north of I-80 until noon Tuesday. Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes.

Tuesday's wind chills will be below zero all day, with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the single digits, with a NW wind 5-10 mph.

Sunshine will be with us on Wednesday, ahead of a clipper system Wednesday night into Thursday that brings a chance for snow to eastern Iowa. Accumulations are looking like a possibility, but it's too soon to pinpoint amounts. At least a couple inches of fluffy snow are possible. Another shot of cold air moves in next weekend.

If you plan to travel for the holiday, continue checking back for forecast updates on KWWL.

For more weather information, click here.

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App