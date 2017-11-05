TRACKING: Very cold end of the year - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Very cold end of the year

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Very cold Arctic air is tracking into the KWWL viewing area and will stick with us for the week. Highs will only be in the single digits and a few low teens today with morning wind chills down to -25 in many areas. They won't be much better this afternoon with northwest winds at 5-10 mph keeping wind chills around 10 to even 20 below zero. Bitterly cold tonight as temps drop to -5 to -11... chills stay down around 20 below in many areas.

Snow will track through Wednesday night through Thursday and will bring some accumulations, although the amount you see with depend on the track of the system. A few snow showers may track through again on Friday. A reinforcing shot of Arctic air tracks in for the end of the week and through the weekend... and into the New Year. Highs will be in the single digits just above zero through Monday with overnight lows dropping to around minus 10 by Sunday morning.

If you plan to travel for the holiday, continue checking back for forecast updates on KWWL.    

