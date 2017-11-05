TRACKING: Sunshine returns for Thanksgiving

A stray flurry is possible before midnight as the clouds move through. The clouds clear after midnight. Thursday is mostly sunny and warmer as high temperatures reach low to mid 40s. Thursday night is dry with lows shortly after midnight in the 30s then slowly warming by sunrise Friday into the 40s. Temperatures continue to warm Friday on a gusty southwest wind. Temperatures end up in the upper 50s by late in the day.

Saturday and Sunday are mostly sunny as temperatures drop back to near normal, low to mid 40s.

Temperatures warm a bit, upper 40s, on Monday and Tuesday. There is a small chance of rain showers possible on Tuesday. Cooler weather returns Wednesday with highs in the 30s.

.

For more weather information, click here.

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App