TRACKING: Strong Winds and Colder Temperatures

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
A strong west wind continues through the night with gusts as high as 40-50 mph. The sky clears out as the temperatures drop into the 20s by Tuesday morning. Winds chills early Tuesday morning are in the single digits.

Tuesday remains windy with gusts near 40 mph from the west under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures don't warm much with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s while wind chills are in the teens.

Wednesday is mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow Friday. Some light accumulation is possible across eastern Iowa. Highs remain in the 20s through Saturday. Saturday and Sunday are dry with another chance of light snow possible Monday.

