TRACKING: Snow tonight, then dangerously cold

The next round of accumulating snow tracks in tonight. Accumulating snow will begin to fall after 6 PM, and linger through the overnight hours, ending before dawn Monday morning for most of eastern Iowa. Snowfall totals will range from one inch in southwest portions of the viewing area, to 4" in our northeast viewing area. Lows tonight will be in the single digits above and below zero, with wind chills -15 to -25. The wind picks up and turns northwest 10-20 mph. Frostbite can happen in less than a half hour, so limit time outdoors if possible.

Monday is going to be a very cold and windy day. Temperatures will be falling with a northwest wind 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. Since the snow will be a light, powdery snow, blowing snow is possible which will reduce visibility at times.

Monday night will be cloudy and cold with lows well below zero, and wind chills down to -25 once again.

We remain quiet for the rest of the week, with moderating temperatures. By Friday, highs will be in the 30s, which could melt some of the fallen snow. Next weekend, another storm tracks into the Midwest, and could bring wintry weather. Stay with KWWL for updates.

