TRACKING: Snow today, then dangerously cold this weekend

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Benton, Linn, Jones, Cedar, Johnson and Iowa counties. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for much of the remainder of the area, with snow likely most of the day. Snow begins between 7-10 AM and tapers off between 5-8 PM. The snow will be the powdery nature like it was on Thursday. Snow totals will range generally from 1-3" up toward Decorah, with 3-6" across the rest of the area. A heavier band sets up where the Winter Storm Warning is, which is where 6" totals could happen. The afternoon and evening commute will be very slick.

Tonight, we will see at least partial clearing. The wind picks up out of the northwest 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be -2 south to -10 north, with wind chill values -15 to -25. Frostbite can develop in a half hour or less with wind chills this cold.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with low temperatures below zero for much of eastern Iowa, and wind chills as cold as -25. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will start out with overnight lows in the teens below zero, and highs below zero.

Very cold temperatures continue for much of next week.

If you plan to travel, continue checking back for forecast updates on KWWL.

