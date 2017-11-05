TRACKING: Dangerously cold today and windy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Dangerously cold today and windy

Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Strong northwest winds will create blowing snow and dangerous wind chills today across the KWWL viewing area. Most of us have seen 1-3” of new snowfall and that will blow around easily. Some drifting as well as reduced visibilities are possible throughout the day with northwest winds gusting to 35 mph at times. Temperatures will be steady or falling most of the day with wind chills dropping to -30 at times through Tuesday morning. A few flurries or a stray snow showers may also fall over the area through tonight.

Temperatures warm up slowly this week with highs above normal by Friday. We will be mainly dry through Saturday morning but the next system tracks in late Saturday and could bring more snow to the state on Sunday. Areas of rain may mix in, but will depend on the temperatures at the time.

Stay with KWWL for updates.

