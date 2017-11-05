TRACKING: Dangerous Wind Chills into the New Year

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

WIND CHILL WARNING/ADVISORY is in effect late tonight through Tuesday morning.

Wind chill alerts are in effect for eastern Iowa through Tuesday afternoon. Frostbite could happen in minutes on exposed skin. Highs through the New Year for most will not top 0° (Fahrenheit). Today we “warm” to anywhere between -5 to 0°. Breezy northwest winds make it feel even more frigid.

Clouds track in overnight as temperatures fall to near -10°. A few flurries are possible but accumulations will be on the order of a dusting. Partly cloudy conditions return for New Year’s Eve. Again, temperatures for the majority of the area do not rise above zero. Sunday night into Monday morning will be the coldest night. That is the night that some of the wind chill advisories upgrade to wind chill warnings. Parts of eastern Iowa bottom out near or below -20°.

Sunshine on New Year’s Day Monday help us rebound to near zero for highs.

If you plan to travel or head out for New Year's Eve, continue checking back for forecast updates on KWWL.

