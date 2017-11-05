TRACKING: Rain and wind Friday

The winds will die down today and turn to the southeast, but we will stay cooler than normal. We start off in the 20s with mainly clear skies and will slowly warm into the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon. A few clouds may track through this morning with more tracking in for the afternoon. A system tracks in starting tonight bringing mainly cloudy skies. Areas of drizzle may form by morning with lows holding at or just above freezing.

Drizzle, rain, wind and warmer temps track in for Friday. Winds will be 10-20 from the south and gust to around 30 at times as the system tracks through the region. Highs climb into the mid to upper 40s with a few low 50s Friday. As the low tracks to the east Friday night and Saturday, temperatures will generally fall... including all day Saturday. Strong north winds will gust to 35 mph or even higher at times. We could see a few snow showers mixing into the rain before the moisture tracks to the east. Models do not agree on snowfall amounts, but rainfall could be up to half an inch. Temperatures bounce around for Sunday through Wednesday with mainly 30s for highs, but we could have some 40s...mainly Monday.

Schnack's Blog



