TRACKING: Patchy fog possible tonight, mild temperatures continue

If you're enjoying the mild December temperatures, they will continue over the next several days. Tonight, we will have a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky at times. There is a little bit of low level moisture that will lead to the potential of patchy fog late, especially across northeast Iowa. Lows will be in the middle 20s with a NE wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be a bit cooler than today, but still not too bad for this time of year. We will have a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 30s to lower 40s and an ENE wind 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance for rain from Williamsburg to Iowa City, and areas south. Patchy fog is also possible Sunday night into Monday.

Monday through Wednesday will be relatively calm, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, along with a partly sunny to mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday night into Thursday, we watch a storm system that is forecast to develop to our southwest, and track northeast. This has the potential to bring a wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet Thursday, changing to all so later in the day Thursday, into Friday.

It's too early to determine snow amounts 5 days out, but it is looking more likely we'll see at least a little wintry weather on the day of the Winter Solstice (Thursday).

Please stay with KWWL for further updates.

For more weather information, click here.

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App