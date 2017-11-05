TRACKING: Not as windy Sunday

The wind will calm down just a bit tonight, as it turns to the west and southwest.

Temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with more clouds moving in during the afternoon.

The wind switches to the northwest, but it won't be as gusty. Highs reach the lower to upper 30s.

Sunday night into Monday we are tracking another weak "clipper" system, that tracks mainly to our northeast, but could bring us some flurries or light snow. Little accumulation is expected (a dusting to half inch at best).

Monday will be partly sunny with some flurries. It will be windy with a cold front moving through, and NW winds 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times. Tuesday will be much colder with highs in the 20s. Flurries are once again possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Schnack's Blog



