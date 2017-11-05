TRACKING: Near Record Highs Friday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Near Record Highs Friday

Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Record Highs Possible Record Highs Possible
Tonight Forecast Tonight Forecast
Friday Forecast Friday Forecast
Wind Forecast Wind Forecast
Weekend Outlook Weekend Outlook

Quiet weather continues tonight under a mostly clear sky. Lots of sunshine and a gusty south wind is on the way Friday morning. During the afternoon, clouds and a few sprinkles are possible as the wind switches to the northwest. High temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s...near record levels.

The weekend is mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Monday is warmer with a gusty south wind and sunshine. Dry weather continues through the rest of the month.

For more weather information, click here

Schnack's Blog 

Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.