TRACKING: Near Record Highs Friday

Quiet weather continues tonight under a mostly clear sky. Lots of sunshine and a gusty south wind is on the way Friday morning. During the afternoon, clouds and a few sprinkles are possible as the wind switches to the northwest. High temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s...near record levels.

The weekend is mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Monday is warmer with a gusty south wind and sunshine. Dry weather continues through the rest of the month.

For more weather information, click here.

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App