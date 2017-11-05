TRACKING: Mostly sunny and not as windy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
It will be mostly sunny and cold today, but not as windy as the last few days. The wind gradually diminishes in the afternoon. Clouds increase late Thursday night with a lot of clouds Friday. A few light snow showers and flurries are possible tonight through Friday night. Flurries end early Saturday morning as the wind increases from the northwest.

Most of Saturday and all of Sunday are dry. The wind switches to a southwest direction Sunday pushing afternoon highs to near 40 degrees. It turns colder again next week with highs in the 20s and low 30s.  

