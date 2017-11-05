TRACKING: Cloudy today, chance of flurries

Clouds will increase tonight with lows dropping into the teens as the winds lighten up. Clouds linger through Friday with a slight chance of a light snow shower or flurries late in the afternoon. A little better chance is possible Friday evening across northeast Iowa. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Saturday and Sunday are dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday is cold with highs in the 20s while Sunday turns out to be warm with highs near 40.

Not much change is expected through next week with a snow shower of flurries possible Monday and again Thursday. Highs are near or below normal through the week.

For more weather information, click here.

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App