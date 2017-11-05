TRACKING: Sunshine for Sunday, Quiet Holiday Week

If you have plans for this weekend, today will be a great day to do so. Unlike yesterday, we wake up dry this morning. Sunshine remains abundant through the day. Highs warm to the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds today begin northwesterly and become more westerly as it gets a little later in the afternoon.

By tonight, the winds are more southwesterly. That helps to transport mild air into eastern Iowa. Overnight lows are forecast to be chilly but near normal for mid-November. Lows: 25-29. Warm air shows up and shows out Monday. Expect partly cloudy skies, mild and breezy conditions. Highs on Monday land about 10° above normal. Forecast highs Monday: 49-55.

A cold front tracks through by Tuesday morning, so the mild air is short lived. The breezy winds, however, continue into Tuesday.

Dry weather is expected into next weekend. Safe travels.



Schnack's Blog



