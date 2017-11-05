TRACKING: Dense Fog Advisory through Monday morning

Areas of dense fog continue this morning, and with temperatures in the mid 20s, there is heavy frost, too. This is coating some surfaces, so be careful this morning... especially on bridges, overpasses and some sidewalks. Winds will turn to the southeast and be 5-10 mph today. We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon and highs in the mid 40s. Some rain tracks in late tonight with the next system moving in for Tuesday.

As rain tracks through on Tuesday, highs will climb into the mid 40s to around 50 for the afternoon with help from south winds. Breezy conditions help push us to around 50 on Wednesday as we dry out for a couple of days. Rain tracks back in on Friday with a strong system that will bring strong winds Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Thursday and Friday with only the 30s over the weekend.

For more weather information, click here.

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App