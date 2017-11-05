TRACKING: Mild temps continue, much colder next week

A new month but the same weather for the beginning of Meteorological Winter. Plenty of sunshine today with highs back in the low to mid 50s. South winds will help today, but may still gust to 25 mph at times for the late morning and into the afternoon.

The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the 50s. Sunday's highs will likely be reached toward the evening hours, with temperatures on Monday falling throughout the day as a strong cold front moves in.

That storm system will bring the chance for rain during the day on Monday. Snow may mix in Monday night, but not enough to accumulate. It turns much colder next week with temperatures dropping the 30s on Tuesday, and some of us may not get out of the 20s Wednesday and Thursday.

For now, though, no big snow is in the forecast.

For more weather information, click here.

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App