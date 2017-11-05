TRACKING: High Fire Danger Monday

The forecast for this holiday week stays quiet for eastern Iowa. Today will be one of the warmer days of the week. Lots of sun will shine through the high thin clouds this afternoon. Tonight we cool to the low to mid-30s. A cold front tracks through but it brings only clouds to the area.

Overnight clouds decrease through Tuesday. Temperatures may fall as Tuesday progresses. Breezy winds are expected for today and Tuesday. By Wednesday, we are still in the 30s but with less wind.

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny with highs in the 40s

Thanksgiving night: Partly clear with lows in the 30s

