TRACKING: Mild temperatures this weekend

Today we begin a stretch of above normal temperatures. Very mild air moved into eastern Iowa for Saturday. Highs will be nearly 15° above average in parts of the area. Highs Saturday: 38-44. The day begins with sunshine and clouds slowly increase through the day and overnight. Overnight temperatures mimic those we had Friday night into Saturday morning. With clouds increasing, that keeps lows on the mild side. Lows: 22-26.

Cloud filled skies return for Sunday. Any rain that tracks through Iowa Sunday stays south of our area. However, cooler air briefly tracks in Sunday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Monday through Wednesday feature partly cloudy skies and more neighborhoods in the 40s.

Thursday marks the first day of astronomical winter. What better way to ring in the new season than with a chance for wintry mix? We are tracking this closely as it coincides with the beginning of the travel season for Christmas. Keep checking back for updates.



