TRACKING: Mild temperatures and areas of fog

Patchy areas of fog are possible this morning. A few slick spots are possible due to re-freezing as skies clear out and temperatures drop .

Mostly sunny skies take over for late morning and into the afternoon on Monday. It will be mild with temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40°, so expect some of the snow to melt. That snow melt will add more moisture to the atmosphere, leading to fog potential Monday night into Tuesday morning, and again Tuesday night in Wednesday. Temperatures at night will depend on when, and how thick, the fog forms.... the thicker and earlier, the higher the temperatures...however, it will be below freezing, so that could lead to slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs near, or exceeding 40°. Areas of drizzle or light rain are possible later in the day, as we track our next storm system that will bring rain Wednesday night, changing to a wintry mix and snow Thursday. It's still too early to determine how much snow, if any, accumulates. Stay with KWWL for updates.

