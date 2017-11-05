TRACKING: Mild temps continue today with sunshine

We continue our string of above normal temperatures today over the KWWL viewing area. Highs will climb back into the mid 40s to low 50s this afternoon despite northwesterly winds gusting to 25 mph. Most of the day they will be 10-15 mph, but the gusts will keep a bit of a chill in the air. We will have plenty of sunshine today as high pressure continues to track through the region. We only drop into the upper 20s tonight with mainly clear skies.

We stay dry Friday and Saturday, but we will have more clouds tracking in Friday afternoon with many sticking around through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s both days. A rather strong system tracks in late weekend. Mostly cloudy skies for Sunday with rain tracking in Sunday night through Monday. Some snow showers may mix in Monday night before we start to dry out. Winds will pick up Sunday evening and stay strong through the middle of the week... but they change directions. Southerly winds keep us in the low 50s Sunday and Monday with only the 30s for highs on Tuesday and we will only be around 30 on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be dropping back into the teens by the middle of the week, too.

For now, though, no big snow is in the forecast.

For more weather information, click here.

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App