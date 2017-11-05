TRACKING: Light Snow Saturday Night-Sunday Morning

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Last minute shoppers and travelers will want to bundle up as we get colder air tracking into the region. A fast moving disturbance will squeeze out some light snow in our southern counties between Midnight tonight and around Noon on Sunday. Areas south of Highway 30 could see up to an inch of snowfall, with areas south of Interstate 80 possibly getting up to 2”.

Highs will be in the 20s today and tomorrow with teens expected for Christmas Day and most of next week. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits and may only be around zero for a few nights. We may have another system track through Thursday through Friday morning with another round of snow.

If you plan to travel for the holiday, continue checking back for forecast updates on KWWL.

