TRACKING: Light Snow Christmas Eve, Cold Christmas Day

Light snow will continue to track through the region today, with mainly flurries for the afternoon. Looks like most of us will have at least a little bit of snow to give us a White Christmas. We will generally have a trace to an inch of snowfall north of Highway 30 with up to 2” south. Some areas south of Interstate 80 may get a bit more, although some areas nearer the Missouri state line will get closer to 3 or 4".

The Deep Freeze is headed our way, too, with highs in the 20s today dropping to the teens tomorrow and may only be in the single digits on Tuesday as Arctic high pressure settles over us. Overnight lows will be below zero for a few nights this week, too. Wind chills will need to be watched since any winds will keep chills in the negative teens for a few mornings. Highs stay in the teens most of the week with another chance of snow Wednesday night through Thursday and another chance Friday night through Saturday.

If you plan to travel for the holiday, continue checking back for forecast updates on KWWL.

