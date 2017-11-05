TRACKING: Light rain, drizzle, patchy fog - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Light rain, drizzle, patchy fog

Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Cloudy conditions cover our skies for today. Some light rain or drizzle tracks through today. Winds may be gusty at times. Highs reach the low to upper 40s this afternoon. The light rain continues tonight but does begin to move out of the area. We remain under cloudy skies overnight, which only allows the temperatures to cool into the upper 30s to mid-40s. 

Some fog is possible again Wednesday morning. Once the fog lifts, sunshine returns for tomorrow. Even though we will have a northerly wind, temperatures in some areas rise even more for Wednesday afternoon. Expect temperatures in the mid to low 50s. Breezy sustained winds make a comeback tomorrow. 

