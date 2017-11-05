TRACKING: Flurries, clouds and less wind

The winds will be much lighter today, but may still be around 10 mph from the west. (Yesterday's peak gusts were 45 to 50 mph). A weak disturbance tracks through that will keep us mainly cloudy and may squeeze out some flurries today and tonight. It will be cooler today with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s for the afternoon. Lows tonight will stay a bit above normal with help from the clouds... we will be in the mid teens to the low 20s.

We will keep a mix of clouds and clear skies for the rest of the week with more clouds than holes. A few flurries may mix in as well with areas of snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Amounts will be light. Highs will climb into the low to mid 40s Saturday with upper 30s on Sunday. Winds pick up again for the middle of the week, but we stay above normal for both highs and lows.

Schnack's Blog



