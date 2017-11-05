TRACKING: Dry Sunday, chance for rain and wind Monday

Did you enjoy the temperatures yesterday? Today will be very similar, if not slightly warmer. South winds keep the warm air in place to close the weekend. We start the day with sunshine. By the time we get to the evening hours, more clouds will have tracked in. This is ahead of our next weather-maker.

Tonight, winds become breezy. Temperatures won’t be able to cool much with a strong southerly flow and cloudy skies. Even a chance of rain tonight into Monday morning will not knock the temperatures down overnight. Lows: 47-53. Winds become even stronger Monday. Scattered showers with an isolated thunderstorm chance continue through much of the day. Highs Monday: 57-64. Monday marks the end of the warm pattern as a cold front will track through.

Much colder air moves in Tuesday. Highs only reach the 20s and 30s for the rest of the work week.



Schnack's Blog



