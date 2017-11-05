TRACKING: Drizzle/Fog through Wednesday then Rain/Snow Thursday

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

We have a lot of low level moisture over us today through Wednesday. That will mean areas of fog and drizzle stick around. Highs will be in the mid 30s to around 40 today and into the low to mid 40s tomorrow. As temps drop just below freezing tonight, we could have some freezing drizzle mixing in. Winds will be fairly gusty late today through tonight and that may cause some issues if there is any of the freezing drizzle sticking to stuff. The winds could also help dry us out a bit.

However a strong storm system tracks in late Wednesday through Thursday. This will bring a few showers to the state late Wednesday with rain likely Wednesday night, mixing with sleet, freezing rain, and snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning before changing to all snow. Amounts of all will depend on the track of the system. Amounts of snow will depend on the track of the system and when the change to all snow occurs. Arctic air tracks back into the area starting Thursday... temperatures will be falling all day with strong northerly winds. Highs will return to around 10 above for the weekend with lows back below zero through Monday.

