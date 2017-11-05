TRACKING: Drizzle/Fog then Wintry Mix - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Drizzle/Fog then Wintry Mix

Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Fog and drizzle will be common today and tonight with a lot of low level moisture in the area due to melting snow and strong south winds pumping in more moisture. South winds will gust to 30 mph at times today and will help warm us into the low to mid 40s despite the lack of sunshine. 

Light rain, drizzle and fog continues through the night ahead of a strong cold front that will track through on Thursday. Light rain Thursday morning turns to a wintry mix of rain/freezing rain/snow between 6-11 AM Thursday. During this time temperatures will be dropping into the upper 20s with the wind increasing from the northwest. Light snow tapers off early in the afternoon with little to no accumulations, although some of our northern counties could see an inch or so. Temperatures are in the teens during the afternoon with wind gusts of 35 mph from the northwest. The wind gradually diminishes Thursday night night. Wind chills will drop below zero late morning and be around -10 or colder for the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday are dry with colder temperatures. There is a chance of light snow/flurries Sunday night into Monday morning. Snow accumulations are light, if any. Temperatures remain cold with highs in the teens through Tuesday.

