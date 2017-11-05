TRACKING: Rain, drizzle and fog tonight

Rain, drizzle and areas of dense fog continue through the night as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s by Saturday morning. Rain will mix with or change to light snow for a short time before it ends early Saturday morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Roads are expected to remain warm enough they stay wet.

The clouds clear by noon and will be mostly sunny for the rest of Saturday. A windy day should be expected with gusts to 40 mph from the northwest. The wind remains strong Saturday night and then gradually diminishes through the day on Sunday.

The wind increases again Monday with gusty winds from the south and then Tuesday they are from the northwest. Travel this week, in eastern Iowa, is not going to be a problem with dry conditions in the forecast.

Schnack's Blog



