TRACKING: Mostly clear tonight, with up and down temperatures ahead

After a little bit of rain this morning, we are seeing sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are seasonable, but it is feeling a bit cooler with a brisk northwest wind. Tonight, the wind will slowly die down 10-15 mph, and we will keep our sky mostly clear. There may be a few clouds early this evening. Temperatures drop to the upper teens and lower 20s.

More sunshine is expected for Sunday, with high clouds possible in the afternoon. Highs will be around 40° with a northwest wind turning southwest 5-10 mph.

We start the work week off on a mild note with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s Monday with a partly cloudy sky. The wind picks up as a cold front tracks through the area Tuesday. This will not bring any rain or snow, but will bring cooler temperatures through Thanksgiving. If you have any travel plans, the weather should not have an impact.

