TRACKING: Decreasing clouds and temperatures today

A mild start to the day will not get much warmer as a cold front tracks through the KWWL viewing area this morning. Winds will turn to the north and stay gusting to around 25 mph. Temperatures will suffer. They will stay steady or fall after the front tracks through. There may be a bit of a rebound as the sun returns behind the front. We drop into the mid 20s tonight with mainly clear skies.

More sunshine tomorrow but another system tracks through Wednesday night bringing a few showers back into the area. They should be out of the state by Thursday morning with dry weather continuing through most of the weekend. While temperatures will cool from yesterdays readings, we will remain above normal with highs mainly in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. A system tracks in late Sunday through Monday with a chance of rain moving through the region.

