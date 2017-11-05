TRACKING: Dangerously cold tonight and Tuesday morning - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Dangerously cold tonight and Tuesday morning

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Bitterly cold temperatures continue into Tuesday.  A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of eastern Iowa though Noon Tuesday.  Wind chills will be -15 to -25, with actual air temperatures tonight dropping between -7 and -1 with a northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday will start out mostly cloudy, but the sky becomes partly cloudy in the afternoon.  Highs will be in the upper single digits to lower teens with a NW wind 5-10 mph.  Tomorrow night will be our last below zero temperatures over the next 7 days.

We begin to warm up by the middle of the week with highs in the 20s by Wednesday, but we will be above freezing by the end of the week, into the weekend, which could melt some of that snow.  

Sunday, a storm system is forecast to track into the Midwest, and bring windy and wintry conditions to Iowa.  It may be warm enough to start out as rain, changing to snow.  Stay with KWWL for updates.

