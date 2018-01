Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Track storms right down to your street with KWWL.com's interactive radar and storm tracking tools.

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Clouds will hang tight this afternoon with some flurries or a few light snow showers west of I-380. Nothing more than a dusting is expected. Temperatures remain bitterly cold through Friday with highs in the single digits and lows around -10. Wind chills could drop back to around -25 in places tonight.

We have a warm up over the weekend, but that is as a system passes to our south. There is a slight chance for rain and snow to develop with this system, however there is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the track of the storm, and whether or not all of eastern Iowa will be impacted. Stay tuned for updates.

Cold temperatures will follow that system Sunday, but that won't be as bitterly cold.

For more weather information, click here.

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations