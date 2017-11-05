TRACKING: Dangerous Wind Chills into the New Year - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Dangerous Wind Chills into the New Year

Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
WIND CHILL WARNING/ADVISORY is in effect late tonight through Tuesday morning.  Frostbite could happen in minutes on exposed skin. Highs through the New Year for most will not top 0° (Fahrenheit). 

A quick moving system brings the southern half of the KWWL viewing area a chance for light snow. Generally a dusting to half inch of snow is possible.  The big story will be the cold, with lows in the single digits to teens below zero, with a northwest wind 5-10 mph knocking wind chills from -20 to -30.

Temperatures tomorrow will remain at or below 0 all day with a NW wind 5-10 mph creating wind chills of -15 to -25 throughout the day.  Tomorrow night, lows plummet -15 to -20, with wind chills as cold as -35.  New Years Day will be spent below zero as well. 

Tuesday is when temperatures will reach the single digits above zero.  Another shot of cold air comes Wednesday through Friday, with temperatures in the teens, and potentially 20s, next weekend.

