TRACKING: Dangerous chills this morning then above zero highs

WIND CHILL WARNING/ADVISORY is in effect through Tuesday morning. Frostbite can happen in minutes on exposed skin.

Dangerous wind chills continue this morning with WIND CHILL WARNINGS AND WIND CHILL ADVISORIES through Noon over the entire KWWL viewing area. We do manage to get out of negative territory on temperatures for the afternoon as highs climb into the single digits above zero. However, southwest winds will be gusty and we keep wind chills below zero.

A few snow showers and flurries track through tonight. Amounts will be light with some getting up to half an inch of new snowfall. Gusty winds will continue through tomorrow... they will be from the southwest today/tonight and then turn to the northwest tomorrow. We drop back to the negative teens tomorrow night with highs staying a good 20 degrees below normal through the week. A warm up over the weekend will bring another round of snow to the state Sunday and Sunday night. Highs will be in the 20s (above zero) for Sunday and Monday.

