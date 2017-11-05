TRACKING: Cooler Temperatures This Weekend

Light rain north of Iowa before 8 PM. Record high temperatures were broken in eastern Iowa with highs in the 60s and 70s. The temperatures drop off pretty quick this evening once the sun sets. Temperatures are in the low 40s by midnight. Morning lows are in the 30s. The sky is clear tonight with a breeze from the northwest.

The weekend is filled with sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s. The wind increases Monday, from the south, pushing high into the mid-upper 50s. Dry weather is forecast to continue through the week. High temperatures gradually cool into the low 40s by the end of the week.

Schnack's Blog



