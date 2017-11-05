TRACKING: Cooler but still dry this week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Cooler but still dry this week

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
The weather pattern will keep us dry, but we will not be quite as warm as some days in the last week. Wednesday is cooler, but still above normal with plenty of sunshine. Dry weather continues through the weekend with lots of sunshine each day. The next chance of rain arrives Sunday afternoon.

By the end of next week it will be colder with below normal temperatures. So enjoy the “warmth” while it is here.

