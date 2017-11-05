TRACKING: Cool sunshine Tuesday. Breezy, chance of snow again Wednesday

Clear skies and the winds dying down this morning will allow for a cold start today... we will be mainly in the teens. Northwest winds will still pump in cold air, so highs will only climb into the mid 20s to low 30s this afternoon as clouds track back in. A few flurries are possible.

More flurries or stray snow showers track through tonight and tomorrow with a slightly better chance late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Amounts will stay light, but that is usually when most accidents occur because you “don't think it will be too bad”. Temperatures will warm into the mid 30s to low 40s tomorrow, so much will melt as it hits, but lows drop below freezing Wednesday evening. Highs will stay in the low to mid 30s Thursday and Friday with a bit of a warmup over the weekend. A few more snow showers track through Saturday night into Sunday. Winds will be an issue Wednesday and again Saturday with gusty conditions off and on throughout the week.

Schnack's Blog



