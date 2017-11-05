TRACKING: Colder and windy today

A cold front tracked through overnight and has left Iowa with wind and cold. Temperatures have been falling throughout the morning into the 20s in many locations. Temperatures will likely hold steady or slowing fall for the rest of the day. Winds chills will remain in the teens to single digits. Northwest winds have also been very strong with this system. Earlier wind gusts came in around 45 mph in many spots. Winds will likely stay around 20-30 mph this afternoon and will diminish tonight.

Tonight will be cold and clear. Lows will be in the teens. Winds will be from the northwest a 5-15 mph. While tomorrow will still be cool with highs in the 30s, winds will switch to the southwest.

A warm front will move in late Wednesday and bring a warmer Thanksgiving to the state. Highs Thursday will be in the 40s. Black Friday will be warm as well with highs pushing past the mid 50s. The warmer weather doesn't last for long though with another cold front bring blustery conditions later Friday into Saturday. A few rain showers are possible late Friday as the front tracks through. Highs will return to the 30s by next week.

