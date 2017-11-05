TRACKING: Cold weekend with a chance for snow late Sunday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Another cold weekend is in store for us, eastern Iowa. Highs today only reach the single digits for much of the area, but some fortunate southern counties may see the mid-teens this afternoon. Everyone, however, sees the sunshine. 

Clouds begin to filter in overnight while the winds become more southerly. That will help us on Sunday but tonight…not so much. We cool into the single digits below zero. Sunday’s highs after a few hours of southerly winds will warm into the mid-teens to low 20s. Light snow tracks in late Sunday into Monday morning. This does not look like a large storm, with accumulations less than three inches for everyone.

Snow tracks out Monday morning, leaving us again with cold temperatures. We remain dry through the end of the week. Warmer air returns Thursday.
 

