TRACKING: A light wintry mix

The sky is mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s this evening and then slowly warming to the low 30s by sunrise Saturday. The sky remains cloudy Saturday with the wind gradually diminishing throughout the day. Temperatures warm into the mid 30s north to near 40 in the south. A light wintry mix of rain/snow is possible in the morning changing to a few light rain showers in the afternoon.

The light rain showers Saturday evening change back to a light wintry mix overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. The wind becomes calm overnight. At this point minimal to no travel problems are expected due to the very light nature of any of the precipitation.

Early Sunday morning, near sunrise, the light wintry mix ends followed by a clearing sky through the rest of the morning. Sunshine in the afternoon will help push afternoon highs to near 40 with a light breeze.

We have sunshine on Monday followed by a chance of rain on Tuesday as high temperatures approach 50 degrees.

