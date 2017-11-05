TRACKING: Cold today/tonight, warmer weekend

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Clouds overnight helped keep temps up a bit, but as they clear out temperatures are dropping. Wind chills to -15 or colder this morning will improve only to around zero for the afternoon. We will have mainly sunny skies today and highs in the single digits above zero.

Clear skies and bitterly cold tonight with lows in the negative teens and wind chills back to around -20 to -25 in many areas through Saturday morning. Clouds increase on Saturday with a slight chance of snow on Sunday. Some rain may mix into our southern counties... with frozen ground, watch for icy areas. Highs will be around freezing/melting on Sunday but cool back to the 20s for the first half of the week. A fairly strong system tracks our way by Thursday. This will bring snow, wind and falling temps to the area with the cold air returning by next weekend.

For more weather information, click here.

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations