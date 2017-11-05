TRACKING: Cold today/tonight, warmer weekend - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Cold today/tonight, warmer weekend

Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Clouds overnight helped keep temps up a bit, but as they clear out temperatures are dropping. Wind chills to -15 or colder this morning will improve only to around zero for the afternoon. We will have mainly sunny skies today and highs in the single digits above zero.

Clear skies and bitterly cold tonight with lows in the negative teens and wind chills back to around -20 to -25 in many areas through Saturday morning. Clouds increase on Saturday with a slight chance of snow on Sunday. Some rain may mix into our southern counties... with frozen ground, watch for icy areas. Highs will be around freezing/melting on Sunday but cool back to the 20s for the first half of the week. A fairly strong system tracks our way by Thursday. This will bring snow, wind and falling temps to the area with the cold air returning by next weekend.

