TRACKING: Wind Chill Advisory Begins Late Tonight

A few snow showers and flurries southwest of Waterloo will end tonight with little to no snow accumulation. Clouds clear overnight as temperatures drop below zero again. Wind chills in most locations are in the teens below zero. Some locations closer to the Mississippi River could drop 25 below zero for a short time. The coldest wind chills will be late tonight into early Friday morning.

Our stretch of very cold days, with highs in the single digits, will come to an end after Friday. Lows Saturday morning are in the teens below zero followed by highs in the teens above zero during the day. Clouds will increase Saturday with a cloudy sky continuing through Sunday. There is a slight chance of a rain or snow shower. Sunday is the warmest day we have seen for a couple weeks as we reach the low 30s.

Dry weather Monday through Wednesday followed by the chance of snow Thursday. If you have travel plans for late in the week keep updated on the forecast. Some accumulation might be possible. We will see how this plays out.

