TRACKING: Wind Chill Advisory Begins Late Tonight - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Wind Chill Advisory Begins Late Tonight

Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Wind Chill Advisory Wind Chill Advisory
Tonight Forecast Tonight Forecast
Wind Forecast Wind Forecast
City by City Forecast City by City Forecast

A few snow showers and flurries southwest of Waterloo will end tonight with little to no snow accumulation. Clouds clear overnight as temperatures drop below zero again. Wind chills in most locations are in the teens below zero. Some locations closer to the Mississippi River could drop 25 below zero for a short time. The coldest wind chills will be late tonight into early Friday morning.

Our stretch of very cold days, with highs in the single digits, will come to an end after Friday. Lows Saturday morning are in the teens below zero followed by highs in the teens above zero during the day. Clouds will increase Saturday with a cloudy sky continuing through Sunday. There is a slight chance of a rain or snow shower. Sunday is the warmest day we have seen for a couple weeks as we reach the low 30s.

Dry weather Monday through Wednesday followed by the chance of snow Thursday. If you have travel plans for late in the week keep updated on the forecast. Some accumulation might be possible. We will see how this plays out.

For more weather information, click here.   

Schnack's Blog 

Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE 

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.