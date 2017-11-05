TRACKING CHRISTMAS FORECAST: Very cold today, wind chills likely below zero most of day

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

It will be very cold as we head into the last week of the year. Highs today will only be in the teens with breezy northwest winds. Gusts to 30 mph will make it feel even colder. Wind chills will be below zero most of the day. It gets even colder tonight. Overnight lows will be from -3 to -9 and wind chills will be from 15 to 25 below zero. We will be mainly dry, although any clouds tracking through may spit out a few flurries.

Highs will stay only in the low to mid teens through Friday with overnight lows below zero Wednesday morning and barely above zero the rest of the week. A system will track through Wednesday night through Thursday and may bring accumulating snows to the KWWL viewing area... amounts will depend on the track. A few snow showers may track through with a couple of weak systems late Friday into Friday night and again late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. None of the systems bring warmer air. Highs will be in the single digits over the weekend with lows below zero into the New Year.

If you plan to travel for the holiday, continue checking back for forecast updates on KWWL.

