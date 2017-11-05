TRACKING: Chilly rain tonight, with decreasing clouds Sunday

A chilly rain will overspread the KWWL viewing area overnight, especially along and south of Highway 20. Temperatures at the surface and aloft will be near freezing, so there could be some areas with freezing rain, or a rain/snow mix, but the majority of us will stay in liquid form overnight. Temperatures drop to near 30°.

There could be a few lingering showers in our southeastern hometowns early Sunday, otherwise high pressure moves in from the northwest and will clear our sky as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs rebound into the lower 40s with a north wind 5-10 mph.

Temperatures rebound to near 50° by the middle of the week, with a chance for rain and Tuesday, Tuesday night and into Friday.

