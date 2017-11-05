TRACKING: Chance of flurries, stray snow showers

A weak disturbance will track through the region today bringing some clouds, a few flurries and snow showers and increasing winds to the KWWL viewing area. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s this afternoon as the system brings westerly winds today. As the winds turn to the northwest this evening, they will pick up speed. Winds will gust to 35 mph overnight tonight as snow tracks out of the area.

Northwest winds continue tomorrow and keep our highs in the 20s. The winds will die down by evening. We warm to around 40 on Sunday with more sunshine and west to southwesterly winds helping out. But it won't last long as another system brings more wind, more cold weather and another chance of light snow to the viewing area Monday. Highs drop to around 30 by Tuesday with low to mid 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

Schnack's Blog



