TRACKING: Chance for rain late tonight & Monday, then windy and colder

Our weather pattern is about to change. A storm system will develop off to the west, and track just northwest of the viewing area, keeping us in the warm part of the storm. That means with a cloudy sky tonight, and a strong southeast wind, lows will not drop very far, and will rise after midnight. After midnight is also when we have a slight chance for a few scattered showers.

During the day on Monday, we will have warm and windy conditions, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s, and we will have a SSW wind 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 to50 mph at times. As a cold front moves through, scattered rain and a few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon hours. Rainfall amounts won't be too heavy, generally a tenth to quarter of an inch.

The blustery conditions linger into Monday night, as colder air moves in. Lows drop into the 20s, with highs Tuesday only in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We stay in the 20s for the remainder of the work week. There is a slight chance of flurries on Thursday, and light snow on Friday. Light accumulation is possible, but it is too early to determine how much.

